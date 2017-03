Published on Mar 20, 2017

TODAY, MORE THAN TWO MONTHS AFTER WE ISSUED THE ASSESSMENT, WE STAND BY IT AS ISSUED. THERE IS NO CHANGE IN OUR CONFIDENCE LEVEL ON THE ASSESSMENT.

FBI TO CONGRESS: RUSSIA DID NOT DEAL DIRECTLY WITH WIKILEAKS AND JULIAN ASSANGE. No WikiLeaks Link

FBI Director James Comey just now at US House Intelligence Committee Hearing: Russia “didn’t deal directly with WikiLeaks”.

