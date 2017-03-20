Longevity & Why I now eat One Meal a Day [VIDEO]

Published on Jul 27, 2016

Why has Nutrition been so complicated? This video tells the story about why 3 meals a day is unnecessary and how eating ONE meal a day can make being healthy much simpler.

Many times I have heard people say how crazy it sounds to be eating one meal a day. It may sound crazy to them, because they have no experienced how truely amazing it is!

It is extremely hard to get fat eating one meal a day. There is very little chance of you losing your muscle gains either.

That being said, you can pig out each and every single night while still dropping pounds with ease! Sounds great right?

If you are like me, you may have tried to stick with eating smaller meals throughout the day. Yes these work, but I was always hungry while trying them because the small meals just were not satisfying. It wasn’t until I started eating a single meal each day that I started to see great results (paired with eating less carbs to accelerate the process). The girlfriend still thinks this is insane, but it works for me, and chances are, it could do wonders for you to!

Have you ever wanted to eat a full pizza without feeling guilty? Do you want to go to an all you eat buffet and just eat till you can eat no more? While some of these choices may not be the healthiest ways of eating, you can lose fat, and build lean muscle eating this way! Lets get into what it takes.

Eating Once Per Day – Basic Understanding

So what exactly is the idea? Well, it is really not that hard to understand.

Each day, you get up and go about your day as usual. You can eat one meal whenever you would like, but most people prefer to eat at night. If you follow this method, you will fast the entire day and then eat a giant meal which will contain all your nutrients at nighttime. It is okay to drink a protein shake during the day as long as you are getting the majority of your calories around your meal time. Some people will feel hungry while they get used to eating this way so the protein shake is great for days you are working off and to curb your hunger until dinner time.

As soon as you get used to eating this way, you will feel full and satisfied and not even get hungry till your usual feeding time. Once this happens, your diet is finally back under your control and dieting has been made easy!

Why Does Eating Once Per Day Work So Damn Well?

I stumbled into eating one meal per day a few months into 2014 when I graduated from college. Food is expensive, and since I decided I wanted to go out on my own instead of getting a job, I had to cut costs. Eating once gave me all the nutrients I needed and was MUCH easier to fit into my budget. Once I started reading about intermittent fasting (and came across a similar diet) I found out how effective it really was and began to clean up my diet (still eating once a day, but eating healthier foods) and started training.

Some people simply cannot do it. They get hungry and cannot seem to make the switch. If this sounds like you, I would try to do a keto diet, where you cut carbs below 20 grams a day and eat more fats to keep you full longer. If you can’t do this, it’s okay! This diet is really not for everyone but if you want to eat like a king every day while saving money and getting more done, give it a go! You may surprise yourself. So why does it work so well? Read on!

Increased Energy

For a lot of people, eating food makes them tired! Does this sound like you? You go on your lunch break, and in a few hours, you are practically falling asleep at your desk?

Many people spew on nonsense about how eating gives you all this great energy throughout the day. I never found this to be the case. In fact, I found that the less I ate throughout my work day, the more energy I had and the harder I could push myself at the gym. Sounds weird, but it’s true!

Most people who fast during the day and only eat once or twice at night will experience this incredible energy boost. This feeling is addictive!

Be More Productive – More Gains

Instead of taking that hour lunch at work, what if you could spend that time learning a new skill? Better yet, what if you hit the gym then instead of after? Think of the progress that could be made!

You will not need to take the time to walk or drive to a local food place. You will not need to over caffeinate yourself just to survive your day.

With this time you will save about 260 hours a year. What would you chose to do with those 260 hours? You can use them to do whatever you like without worrying about when to eat since you only do this once a day!

Does Not Feel Like Dieting

Diets work but one of the sole reasons that people fail is that they get hungry and end up going outside the diet to feel satisfied.

This is how it always felt when I ate multiple meals throughout the day. Each meal was only a few hundred calories. Even though I was hitting my caloric intake for the day, I felt constantly hungry. You want more, but are not sure what to do since you are on a diet and have no flexibility.

When you eat once per day, all of a sudden you have all the flexibility in the world! As long as you stay within your caloric limit (for a cut), you can almost eat anything you want and lose weight in the process!

The way this works is that when you stuff yourself at night, you will feel extremely full and not want to eat anymore. While you are fasting, this actually suppresses your appetite. Not to get all philosophical on you, but humans did not always have grocery stores and sometimes had to go periods without food. The body has adapted to this feeling. If you were not able to function on no food for a while, you wouldn’t be able to do anything. It is a good think this is not the case.

Flavors Explode

One of the biggest things I noticed when I switched to eating this diet as a way of life is how much flavor everything seems to have.

Take fruit for example. You may like fruit and of course it is sweet, but this is nothing new. Try not eating anything for an entire day and then try to eat a banana. That banana will just be exploding from flavor! Everything you eat seems to have a new depth you have never experienced before.

This is similar to when people stop drinking soda, and have it again a few months later. Typically, it will taste much too sweet and the flavors will be overwhelming. Not exactly the same thing, but the same concept applies.

Pizza Is A Human Right

Lets be honest for a minute here. Pizza is something that you should not live without.

Why should you give up eating pizza because you are trying to lose weight? (probably because it is not that healthy)…

But you know whats better than eating pizza? Eating pizza and losing weight in the process! You can do this when you only eat one meal per day. You could eat pizza every night of the week, but because you are eating at a deficit and feeling full after your single meal, you will drop pounds!

Does this sound crazy to you? It sounds like the best weight loss tool in the book to me.

What Can I drink?

During the day, you do not want to be drinking calories as this defeats the purpose. That being said, you can still enjoy treats such as your morning coffee or tea, or a soda as long as it diet.

In fact, drinking coffee can be a great way to accelerate your weight loss because of the caffeine and the way it suppresses your appetite.

What If You Get Hungry During The Day?

If you are giving this a try but having an issue with getting hungry during the day, do not worry, this is pretty normal for a lot of people. Not everyone can go the full day without food for a variety of reasons. Sometimes it is only during the period of time you are getting used to the diet. Others will need something small no matter how long they have been doing this. This is normal!

So what should you do?

My recommendation is to make a whey protein shake. This is even better and recommend if you are lifting and training hard during the week. Why protein is absorbed fast, and can help muscle recovery after a workout.

So if you are getting hungry throughout the day, try making a single protein shake. This is fast, easy, liquid, and at the end of the day, will only be 100-200 calories. You will still get almost all of your calories from your nightly meal, so this is just fine.

I recommend you grab a tub of Gold Standard 100% Whey as this is what I use each and every day that I lift!

Is This Diet Good For Bulking/Building Lean Muscle?

You can absolutely build muscle and bulk on this diet. But is it efficient or easy? NO!

Some people need to pack calories into their bodies like the world is ending if they want to get bigger. To some, this is going to be upwards of 4000 to 5000 calories. This is going to be incredibly hard to eat in a single sitting. More often than not, you are going to get full before you can take in all those calories.

This is much easier done if you split that massive meal into a few bigger meals throughout the day if you are bulking. If you want to cut and lose weight though, stick to a single meal with less calories than you burn.

Can You Mix Different Diets?

Of course you can! The main reason I chose to eat this way is so that I have absolute flexibility over what I am eating.

If you are doing one meal a day but you know tomorrow you are going to go out to dinner with friends, you may be eating two meals that day. That is just fine!

Perhaps, you want to do one meal a day for a few days, then switch to smaller meals spread out for traveling reasons? Sure, why not!

Remember, the main reason you are probably taking a look at the one meal a day diet is because you want to lose weight. The way this is achieved is eating at a caloric deficit. If you eat less calories than you burn, you will lose weight. It is as simple as that! This is certainly made easier if you eat once a day but if you want to eat more meals because of one reason or another, go for it! Just keep under your daily calories and you will get the same results. Remember the reason you are doing this. It is important to live your life and have fun!

What Should You Eat For Your Meal?

I am not going to tell you what you should and shouldn’t eat. If you are eating like this, you can really eat anything you want. Some things may be better or worse for you, but we are worried about calories here.

Now, if you are tracking your macros and have certain goals, you will need to track this. The best part is you can stuff your face with all the macros you need in a single sitting. You will eat like you never have before and you will love it! I know I sure do.

It is also important that you get in your protein, fat, and carbs. I find this diet is much easier eating low carb recipes but remember to get a good balance if eating keto is not for you.

http://www.fitclarity.com/eating-one-meal-a-day-fat-loss-diet/