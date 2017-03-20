Just announced. The UK will officially trigger Article 50, which they had to fight the Supreme Court and the House of Lords to put through Pariament, on the 29th March.

I think we should have street parties to celebrate.

Theresa May will trigger the two year process of leaving the European Union on March 29th, No 10 have announced. Tim Barrow, the UK’s ambassador to the EU, formally notified the office of EU Council president Donald Tusk this morning. Notification of Britain’s plans to leave the EU took place this morning with a letter from Sir Tim to the office of Mr Tusk.

Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon gives any EU member the right to quit unilaterally, and outlines the procedure for doing so

There was no way to legally leave the EU before the Treaty was signed in 2007

It gives the leaving country two years to negotiate an exit deal

Once set in motion, it cannot be stopped except by unanimous consent of all member states

Any deal must be approved by a “qualified majority” of EU member states and can be vetoed by the European Parliament

http://investmentwatchblog.com/just-in-the-uk-will-officially-cease-to-be-a-member-of-the-eu-next-week-on-the-29th-march/

