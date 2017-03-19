Chuck Berry is dead: Legendary rock n’ roll pioneer passes away aged 90

He created hits including Johnny B Goode and Roll Over Beethoven
- Known for hits including Johnny B. Goode, Maybellene and Roll Over Beethoven
- Police confirmed that the musician had died at his home at 1.26pm on Saturday
CHUCK BERRY’S TOP 10 HITS
- Promised Land, 1964
- Johnny B Goode, 1958
- Maybellene, 1955
- You Never Can Tell, 1964
- Memphis, 1959
- Back in the USA, 1959
- Nadine (Is It You?), 1964
- Let It Rock, 1960
- School Day, 1957
- Downbound Train, 1956
