Chuck Berry is dead: Legendary rock n’ roll pioneer passes away aged 90

Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry has died at his home in Missouri, US, at the age of 90

He created hits including Johnny B Goode and Roll Over Beethoven

  • Chuck Berry, from St. Louis, Missouri, was one of the pioneers of rock and roll
  • Known for hits including Johnny B. Goode, Maybellene and Roll Over Beethoven
  • Police confirmed that the musician had died at his home at 1.26pm on Saturday

 

He was found unresponsive and first responders desperately tried to perform a number of lifesaving techniques 

 

CHUCK BERRY’S TOP 10 HITS

  1.  Promised Land, 1964
  2. Johnny B Goode, 1958
  3. Maybellene, 1955
  4. You Never Can Tell, 1964
  5. Memphis, 1959
  6. Back in the USA, 1959
  7. Nadine (Is It You?), 1964
  8. Let It Rock, 1960
  9. School Day, 1957
  10. Downbound Train, 1956

