BRAZIL OLYMPICS LASTING LEGACY? : Dilapidated Olympic venues in Rio just SEVEN MONTHS after the event

- Shocking pictures show arenas used during the Olympic and Paralympic Games last year in disrepair
- An estimated $12 billion was spent on the Games, with nearly the same being spent on the 2014 World Cup
- The area has been subject to legal ownership battles and unpaid bills since the triumphant event last summer
- International Olympic Committee published action plan earlier this week outlining the future of the venues
