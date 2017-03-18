THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [MARCH 18, 2017]

–
Judge recuses self in 2 clergy sex abuse cases
Pacific Daily News–Mar 15, 2017
Superior Court Judge Vernon P. Perez recused himself this week from hearing two new clergy sex abuse cases, filed in local court March 7 and March 9.
Ex-priest Eric Dejaeger granted court-appointed lawyer for sex …
CBC.ca–Mar 16, 2017
Ex-priest Eric Dejaeger granted court-appointed lawyer for sex abuse appeal … his appeal of 24 convictions for sex crimes against children in Igloolik, Nunavut.
Former Father Duenas student files clergy sex abuse lawsuit
Pacific Daily News–Mar 16, 2017
William Payne, now 70 and living in Sinajana, is the 30th person to file a clergy sex abuse lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Agana, priests and other unnamed …
Another victim names defrocked priest in sex abuse lawsuit
Pacific News Center–Mar 15, 2017
Guam – Another sex abuse lawsuit was filed against the Archdiocese of Agana, naming for a second time former priest Raymond Cepeda as the perpetrator.
In Wake of Lawsuit, Diocese of Orange Offers Sympathy For Priest’s …
LAWestMedia.com (registration) (blog)–Mar 16, 2017
“The Diocese of Orange has been made aware of a lawsuit alleging decades-old sexual abuse on the part of Eleuterio Ramos, but has not yet been served with …
Former priest involved in a sex–abuse scandal has died
WBKO–Mar 12, 2017
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A prison official says a former priest who was at the center of a church sex–abuse scandal in Kentucky has died while in custody.
Kerala priest rape case: Three accused of covering up sexual abuse …
Daily News & Analysis–Mar 16, 2017
Kerala priest rape case: Three accused of covering up sexual abuse of minor girl … covering up the rape of a minor girl allegedly by a catholic priest in Kottiyoor, …
Kerala Rape Case: Priest, Nuns, Accused Of Shielding Alleged …
International–NDTV–3 hours ago
Erie bishop publicizes priest dismissals
GoErie.com–6 hours ago
Bishop Lawrence Persico is publicizing the names of priests who, from now on, have … Slocum was not accused of sexual abuse, but of continuing to contact the …
The Vatican is ‘all words, no action’ on addressing child sex abuse
PRI–Mar 16, 2017
When Pope Francis named two victims of clergy sexual abuse to a new Vatican commission on the protection of minors in 2014, some observers took it as a sign …
After Four Years, Pope Francis Has Failed to Address Sexual Abuse …
Huffington Post–Mar 13, 2017
After Four Years, Pope Francis Has Failed to Address Sexual Abuse in Church … ought to do, the Pope reduced that penalty for a handful of priest perpetrators.
Sex abuse by priest led suicide victim to death? Lawsuit!
MyNewsLA.com–Mar 14, 2017
A widow has sued the archdioceses of Los Angeles and Orange on behalf of herself and her four children, alleging her husband committed suicide at age 50 …
84-year-old priest from Aylesbury facing four historic sex allegations
Bucks Herald–Mar 13, 2017
84-year-old priest from Aylesbury facing four historic sex allegations … as part of a police investigation into allegations of the non-recent sexual abuse of adults.
Milo Yiannopoulos calls survivors of child sexual abuse ‘whinging …
Death and Taxes–Mar 11, 2017
New shocking video: Milo Yiannopoulos: Victims of sexual abuse who come forward … to a comment McInnes made regarding Catholic priests and children.
Milo Yiannopoulos Calls Abuse Victims “Whinging, Selfish Brats” In …
Highly Cited–BuzzFeed News–Mar 11, 2017
Former Bedford priest faces historic sex offence charges
Bedfordshire News–Mar 14, 2017
AN 84-year-old former Bedford priest is set to be charged with four historic sexual offences following a police investigation. Father Patrick Bailey, who was in …
Vatican Reeling As Priests Suspected of Gay Orgies and Visiting …
Heat Street–Mar 13, 2017
Vatican Reeling As Priests Suspected of Gay Orgies and Visiting Swingers’ Sites … from hugely damaging international claims over child sex abuse dating back years. … She said he carried bondage equipment and invited other priests to sex …
Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States
http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html
National Survivor Advocates Coalition
https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/
