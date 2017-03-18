18

Mar. ’17

THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [MARCH 18, 2017]

Story image for priest sex abuse from Pacific Daily News

Judge recuses self in 2 clergy sex abuse cases

Pacific Daily NewsMar 15, 2017
Superior Court Judge Vernon P. Perez recused himself this week from hearing two new clergy sex abuse cases, filed in local court March 7 and March 9.

Story image for priest sex abuse from CBC.ca

Ex-priest Eric Dejaeger granted court-appointed lawyer for sex

CBC.caMar 16, 2017
Ex-priest Eric Dejaeger granted court-appointed lawyer for sex abuse appeal … his appeal of 24 convictions for sex crimes against children in Igloolik, Nunavut.

Story image for priest sex abuse from Pacific Daily News

Former Father Duenas student files clergy sex abuse lawsuit

Pacific Daily NewsMar 16, 2017
William Payne, now 70 and living in Sinajana, is the 30th person to file a clergy sex abuse lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Agana, priests and other unnamed …

Story image for priest sex abuse from Pacific News Center

Another victim names defrocked priest in sex abuse lawsuit

Pacific News CenterMar 15, 2017
Guam – Another sex abuse lawsuit was filed against the Archdiocese of Agana, naming for a second time former priest Raymond Cepeda as the perpetrator.

Story image for priest sex abuse from LAWestMedia.com (registration) (blog)

In Wake of Lawsuit, Diocese of Orange Offers Sympathy For Priest’s

LAWestMedia.com (registration) (blog)Mar 16, 2017
“The Diocese of Orange has been made aware of a lawsuit alleging decades-old sexual abuse on the part of Eleuterio Ramos, but has not yet been served with …

Former priest involved in a sexabuse scandal has died

WBKOMar 12, 2017
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A prison official says a former priest who was at the center of a church sexabuse scandal in Kentucky has died while in custody.

Story image for priest sex abuse from Daily News & Analysis

Kerala priest rape case: Three accused of covering up sexual abuse

Daily News & AnalysisMar 16, 2017
Kerala priest rape case: Three accused of covering up sexual abuse of minor girl … covering up the rape of a minor girl allegedly by a catholic priest in Kottiyoor, …
Kerala Rape Case: Priest, Nuns, Accused Of Shielding Alleged …
InternationalNDTV3 hours ago

Story image for priest sex abuse from GoErie.com

Erie bishop publicizes priest dismissals

GoErie.com6 hours ago
Bishop Lawrence Persico is publicizing the names of priests who, from now on, have … Slocum was not accused of sexual abuse, but of continuing to contact the …

Story image for priest sex abuse from PRI

The Vatican is ‘all words, no action’ on addressing child sex abuse

PRIMar 16, 2017
When Pope Francis named two victims of clergy sexual abuse to a new Vatican commission on the protection of minors in 2014, some observers took it as a sign …
Story image for priest sex abuse from ABC Online

ABC Online

After Four Years, Pope Francis Has Failed to Address Sexual Abuse

Huffington PostMar 13, 2017
After Four Years, Pope Francis Has Failed to Address Sexual Abuse in Church … ought to do, the Pope reduced that penalty for a handful of priest perpetrators.

Story image for priest sex abuse from MyNewsLA.com

Sex abuse by priest led suicide victim to death? Lawsuit!

MyNewsLA.comMar 14, 2017
A widow has sued the archdioceses of Los Angeles and Orange on behalf of herself and her four children, alleging her husband committed suicide at age 50 …

Story image for priest sex abuse from Bucks Herald

84-year-old priest from Aylesbury facing four historic sex allegations

Bucks HeraldMar 13, 2017
84-year-old priest from Aylesbury facing four historic sex allegations … as part of a police investigation into allegations of the non-recent sexual abuse of adults.

Story image for priest sex abuse from Death and Taxes

Milo Yiannopoulos calls survivors of child sexual abuse ‘whinging …

Death and TaxesMar 11, 2017
New shocking video: Milo Yiannopoulos: Victims of sexual abuse who come forward … to a comment McInnes made regarding Catholic priests and children.
Milo Yiannopoulos Calls Abuse Victims “Whinging, Selfish Brats” In …
Highly CitedBuzzFeed NewsMar 11, 2017

Story image for priest sex abuse from Bedfordshire News

Former Bedford priest faces historic sex offence charges

Bedfordshire NewsMar 14, 2017
AN 84-year-old former Bedford priest is set to be charged with four historic sexual offences following a police investigation. Father Patrick Bailey, who was in …

Story image for priest sex abuse from Heat Street

Vatican Reeling As Priests Suspected of Gay Orgies and Visiting …

Heat StreetMar 13, 2017
Vatican Reeling As Priests Suspected of Gay Orgies and Visiting Swingers’ Sites … from hugely damaging international claims over child sex abuse dating back years. … She said he carried bondage equipment and invited other priests to sex …

Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States

http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html

National Survivor Advocates Coalition

https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/

