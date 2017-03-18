THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [MARCH 18, 2017]

–

–

–

Judge recuses self in 2 clergy sex abuse cases Pacific Daily News – Mar 15, 2017 Superior Court Judge Vernon P. Perez recused himself this week from hearing two new clergy sex abuse cases, filed in local court March 7 and March 9.

–

Ex-priest Eric Dejaeger granted court-appointed lawyer for sex … CBC.ca – Mar 16, 2017 Ex-priest Eric Dejaeger granted court-appointed lawyer for sex abuse appeal … his appeal of 24 convictions for sex crimes against children in Igloolik, Nunavut.

–

Former Father Duenas student files clergy sex abuse lawsuit Pacific Daily News – Mar 16, 2017 William Payne, now 70 and living in Sinajana, is the 30th person to file a clergy sex abuse lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Agana, priests and other unnamed …

–

Another victim names defrocked priest in sex abuse lawsuit Pacific News Center – Mar 15, 2017 Guam – Another sex abuse lawsuit was filed against the Archdiocese of Agana, naming for a second time former priest Raymond Cepeda as the perpetrator.

–

In Wake of Lawsuit, Diocese of Orange Offers Sympathy For Priest’s … LAWestMedia.com (registration) (blog) – Mar 16, 2017 “The Diocese of Orange has been made aware of a lawsuit alleging decades-old sexual abuse on the part of Eleuterio Ramos, but has not yet been served with …

–

WBKO – Mar 12, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A prison official says a former priest who was at the center of a church sex–abuse scandal in Kentucky has died while in custody.

–

Kerala priest rape case: Three accused of covering up sexual abuse … Daily News & Analysis – Mar 16, 2017 Kerala priest rape case: Three accused of covering up sexual abuse of minor girl … covering up the rape of a minor girl allegedly by a catholic priest in Kottiyoor, …

Kerala Rape Case: Priest , Nuns, Accused Of Shielding Alleged …

International – NDTV – 3 hours ago

–

Erie bishop publicizes priest dismissals GoErie.com – 6 hours ago Bishop Lawrence Persico is publicizing the names of priests who, from now on, have … Slocum was not accused of sexual abuse, but of continuing to contact the …

–

The Vatican is ‘all words, no action’ on addressing child sex abuse PRI – Mar 16, 2017 When Pope Francis named two victims of clergy sexual abuse to a new Vatican commission on the protection of minors in 2014, some observers took it as a sign …

ABC Online After Four Years, Pope Francis Has Failed to Address Sexual Abuse … Huffington Post – Mar 13, 2017 After Four Years, Pope Francis Has Failed to Address Sexual Abuse in Church … ought to do, the Pope reduced that penalty for a handful of priest perpetrators.

–

Sex abuse by priest led suicide victim to death? Lawsuit! MyNewsLA.com – Mar 14, 2017 A widow has sued the archdioceses of Los Angeles and Orange on behalf of herself and her four children, alleging her husband committed suicide at age 50 …

–

84-year-old priest from Aylesbury facing four historic sex allegations Bucks Herald – Mar 13, 2017 84-year-old priest from Aylesbury facing four historic sex allegations … as part of a police investigation into allegations of the non-recent sexual abuse of adults.

–

Milo Yiannopoulos calls survivors of child sexual abuse ‘whinging … Death and Taxes – Mar 11, 2017 New shocking video: Milo Yiannopoulos: Victims of sexual abuse who come forward … to a comment McInnes made regarding Catholic priests and children.

Milo Yiannopoulos Calls Abuse Victims “Whinging, Selfish Brats” In …

Highly Cited – BuzzFeed News – Mar 11, 2017

–

Former Bedford priest faces historic sex offence charges Bedfordshire News – Mar 14, 2017 AN 84-year-old former Bedford priest is set to be charged with four historic sexual offences following a police investigation. Father Patrick Bailey, who was in …

–

Vatican Reeling As Priests Suspected of Gay Orgies and Visiting … Heat Street – Mar 13, 2017 Vatican Reeling As Priests Suspected of Gay Orgies and Visiting Swingers’ Sites … from hugely damaging international claims over child sex abuse dating back years. … She said he carried bondage equipment and invited other priests to sex …

–

Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States

http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html

–

National Survivor Advocates Coalition

https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/

–

