Tania Head: The 9/11 Faker [VIDEO]

Published on May 27, 2012

Alicia Esteve Head is a Spanish woman who claimed to be a survivor of the World Trade Center September 11 attacks under the name Tania Head. She joined the support group World Trade Centre Survivors’ Network. She later became a spokesperson and president of the group and was regularly mentioned in media reports of the attacks. In 2007 it was learned her story was fabricated. Head was not in the building at the time of the attacks and had traveled to the United States for the first time in 2003.

Once discovered she allegedly disappeared but apparently resurfaced in 2010 at the White Plains, NY memorial, this time in the role of Ester DiNardo, a supposed victim’s mother.

http://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbi…

Phony victim’s sister Gladys De La Torre comparison with fake victim’s mother Alison Crowther:

http://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbi…

The 9/11 operation is a grand theatrical scam, ongoing. Multiple victim and family member identities are fraudulent and maintained by actors in supporting roles.

TAGS: Tania Head Alicia Esteve Ester DiNardo 9/11 faker fake witness victim fraud survivor family member september 11 survivors actor ozzy bin oswald wtc new york merrill lynch imposter impostor agent Alicia Esteve Head