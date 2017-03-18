18

Mar. ’17

Democratic Party operative Donna Brazile admits that she fed Hillary Clinton a question before a CNN town hall debate

QUESTIONS

Donna Brazile was interim head of the Democratic National Committee

  • Before she became interim chair, she was vice chair of the DNC
  • On March 12, 2016, she warned the Clinton campaign about a question Hillary Clinton would be asked on a CNN town hall debate 
  • Brazile’s email was obtained by WikiLeaks and released to the public
  • Initially, Brazile claimed that the emails were altered
  • On Friday, she penned an essay for Time admitting the emails were authentic 

 

On March 12, 2016, one day before the debate, Brazile sent an email (above) about the death penalty to Clinton staffer Jennifer Palmieri with the subject: 'From time to time I get the questions in advance,' according to emails obtained by WikiLeaks

 

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4326124/Donna-Brazile-admits-fed-Hillary-debate-question.html

