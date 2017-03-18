Democratic Party operative Donna Brazile admits that she fed Hillary Clinton a question before a CNN town hall debate

Donna Brazile was interim head of the Democratic National Committee
- Before she became interim chair, she was vice chair of the DNC
- On March 12, 2016, she warned the Clinton campaign about a question Hillary Clinton would be asked on a CNN town hall debate
- Brazile’s email was obtained by WikiLeaks and released to the public
- Initially, Brazile claimed that the emails were altered
- On Friday, she penned an essay for Time admitting the emails were authentic
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4326124/Donna-Brazile-admits-fed-Hillary-debate-question.html
Advertisements