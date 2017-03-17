17

WW3?: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson threatens military action against North Korea

Rex Tillerson said it may be necessary to take pre-emptive military action against North Korea if the threat from their weapons program reaches a level 'that we believe requires action'

 

Secretary of State says pre-emptive strike against Kim’s regime ‘is on the table’

  • Tillerson outlined a tougher strategy to confront North Korea’s nuclear threat 
  • He told a news conference in Seoul that ‘all of the options are on the table’
  • North Korea has accelerated its weapons development, violating multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions and appearing undeterred by sanctions

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4323318/Tillerson-Use-pre-emptive-force-option-NKorea.html#ixzz4baJItKCk

 

