WW3?: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson threatens military action against North Korea

Secretary of State says pre-emptive strike against Kim’s regime ‘is on the table’
- Tillerson outlined a tougher strategy to confront North Korea’s nuclear threat
- He told a news conference in Seoul that ‘all of the options are on the table’
- North Korea has accelerated its weapons development, violating multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions and appearing undeterred by sanctions
