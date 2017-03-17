Senators asking Tillerson to investigate Obama administration meddling in foreign elections by giving taxpayer funds to George Soros

A group of U.S. senators has sent a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, asking him to investigate foreign aid provided to eastern European countries by the Obama administration that went to fund Left-wing political activities led in part by an organization founded by billionaire meddler George Soros.

The half-dozen senators – Mike Lee, R-Utah; James Inhofe, R-Okla.; Tom Tills, R-N.C.; David Perdue, R-Ga.; Ted Cruz, R-Texas; and Dr. Bill Cassidy, R-La. – say taxpayer money in the form of USAID is being distributed through U.S. diplomatic missions in Macedonia, Albania and other parts of the world to circumvent and undermine current governments in support of far-Left political parties and organizations.

Funded groups including local chapters of Soros’ Open Society Foundation have worked to destabilize the “civil society” while pushing for “progressive” policies that go against basic American values and U.S. national security interests. In addition, U.S. diplomatic missions in the affected countries have also engaged in distributing propaganda via local media to confuse the population and help push a Leftist agenda, the senators said.

“As you are undoubtedly aware, Macedonia has been entrenched in a process of building its own coalition government after elections held in December of 2016,” the senators wrote. “Unfortunately, we have received credible reports that, over the past few years, the U.S. Mission there has actively intervened in the party politics of Macedonia, as well as in the shaping of its media environment and civil society, often favoring left-leaning political groups over others.

“We find these reports discouraging and, if true, highly problematic,” the senators wrote. (RELATED: George Soros Is Trying To Cause Another Civil War.)

The group said a number of letters had been sent to the U.S. Ambassador in Macedonia – Jess L. Baily, who was confirmed by the Senate in December 2014 – asking about the role the U.S. mission was playing in distributing foreign aid to a country with a sometimes tumultuous political history. “The responses to these letters have not alleviated our concern,” the senators wrote.

They told Tillerson that much of the questionable political activity has been perpetuated through the use of USAID funds that had been awarded to like-minded organizations like Soros’. Because of the value of the aid and the small size of Macedonia – a country of 2.1 million people – “our taxpayer funded aid goes far, allowing Foundation Open Society – Macedonia (FOSM) to push a progressive agenda and invigorate the political left,” the group said.

The senators – among the most conservative in the chamber – said U.S. foreign aid should only be used in the promotion of a political agenda so long as it is in the security and economic interests of the United States. Even then, they cautioned, U.S. diplomatic missions must be “respectful” of the host nation in the process.

“We should be especially wary of promoting policies that remain controversial even in our own country and that have the potential to harm our relationship with the citizens of recipient countries,” they said.

The senators noted that the problem was not limited to Macedonia, adding that “respected leaders” from Albania have also said U.S. diplomats there were funding Soros-backed organizations pushing a Left-wing agenda. There, the Foundation Open Society – Albania (FOSA) and its experts, using USAID funding, created “the controversial Strategy Document for Albanian Judicial Reform,” which some believe “are ultimately aimed to give the Prime Minister and left-of-center government full control over judiciary power.”

The senators said it was dangerous to inflict such destabilization on a NATO member country. They also said they had reports from officials in other countries – in Latin America and in Africa – of U.S. missions funding Left-wing organizations like those belonging to Soros, in an effort to undermine and subvert existing governments and the civil society. (RELATED: Soros to finance endless protests against the Trump administration, making his arrest for domestic terrorism even more necessary.)

“We respectfully ask that you use your authority to investigate all funds associated with promoting democracy and governance and review the programs, accounts, and multiplicity of U.S. entities involved in such activities,” wrote the senators. “We must take this critical moment – at the start of a new administration – to review how our tax dollars are being utilized in order to halt activities that are fomenting political unrest, disrespecting national sovereignty and civil society, and ultimately undermining our attempts to build beneficial international relationships.”

Soros’ organizations are not only under the microscope in some corners of the U.S. Senate, but his activities are also being scrutinized in his home country of Hungary. There, government officials are cracking down on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) like those belonging to Soros because they’ve been working to subvert the elected government and the will of the people.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

