–

This one, which appears to capture a gaggle of pub-goers demonstrating a carefree attitude towards a flood, was captioned: ‘The Irish – never too busy for a quick pint’

This snap, taken in America, was captioned: ‘What a St Patrick’s Day bartender looks like when her 12-hour shift at the only Irish pub in town finally ends’

According to the uploader, this was the number of beer kegs delivered to a single bar in Minneapolis ahead of St Patrick’s Day celebrations

–

Advertisements