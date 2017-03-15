15

Mar. '17

Trump’s White House follows Obama’s lead telling court NOT to locate more of Hillary’s emails

  • The Trump Justice Department argued the same thing that the Obama Justice Department did in an ongoing case over Hillary Clinton’s emails
  • Using the same lawyer, the Trump administration argued that a case is ‘moot,’ which asks the government to seek out more Clinton messages 
  • The two groups behind the lawsuit were miffed that the Trump administration would take the same position as President Obama  

