15

Mar. ’17

8 US Navy officers held $50,000 party for 3 days with prostitutes and an orgy

NAVY SEX SCANDAL

Eight Navy officers ‘held a raging $50,000 party over several days which featured a rotating cast of prostitutes and an orgy where General Douglas MacArthur memorabilia was used in sex acts’

  • Nine military men were indicted for the ‘Fat Leonard’ bribe scandal on Tuesday
  • Eight Navy officers – including an admiral- and one Marine were indicted 
  • They are accused of taking bribes in the form of prostitutes, gifts and hotels
  • In return they would give Leonard Glenn Francis – aka Fat Leonard- military info
  • Francis pleaded guilty to defrauding the US military tens of millions of dollars
  • Admiral Bruce Loveless was one of the men accused in the massive scandal
  • United States and Singapore authorities filed criminal charges against 27 people

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4314394/Eight-Navy-officers-accused-Fat-Leonard-scandal.html#ixzz4bOj8v1Qr

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s