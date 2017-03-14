John McCain & Michael Hayden Continue Russian Witch-Hunt AND Pretend VAULT 7 Never Happened [VIDEO]

Published on Mar 14, 2017

Operation Mockingbird’s cover has been blown and the CIA attempt to control the news is failing badly. Cue Hollywood, with phony dramatic narratives and thinly veiled propaganda disguised as comedy with Trump and Alex Jones portrayed as doing what the CIA and MSM really do. Meanwhile, McCain & Hayden scoff at the idea that the intelligence community would monitor President-elect Trump and suggest that Roger Stone should be called before Congress to testify about Guccifer 2.0. Roger Stone joins David Knight to debunk the latest conspiracy theory of John McCain.