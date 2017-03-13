13

Mar. ’17

Winter storm Stella to hit 50 MILLION people across the Northeast with up to TWO FEET of snow tonight and Tuesday

Winter Storm Stella is expected to sweep the New York region starting Monday with possible blizzard conditions. About 50 million people found themselves under blizzard or winter storm warnings on Sunday across the Northeast

Winter Storm Stella is headed to the Northeast with possible blizzard conditions starting on Monday

  • Forecasters on Sunday put the US East Coast from New York City to Boston on blizzard watch
  • Winter storm watch was in effect across the Northeast in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New England
  • About 50 million people came under winter storm or blizzard watches as of Sunday evening
  • The blizzard could bring the season’s biggest snowstorm with up to 24 inches in New York City
  • Thousands of flight cancellations expected at JFK, Newark Liberty, La Guardia and Logan International airports 

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4306744/U-S-Northeast-primes-plows-blizzard-bearing-down.html

 

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s