Obama takes the shadow presidency to Silicon Valley as he holds a secret meeting with tech bosses in San Jose after lunching with Warren Buffett

Barack Obama visited Silicon Valley for a secret meeting with tech bosses after lunching with billionaire business magnate Warren Buffett.

It was the former President’s first visit to the Bay Area since he left office in January.

Sources told NBC Bay Area that Obama had a meeting with tech bosses at the Fairmont hotel in downtown San Jose.

