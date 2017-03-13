13

Mar. ’17

Obama takes the shadow presidency to Silicon Valley as he holds a secret meeting with tech bosses in San Jose after lunching with Warren Buffett

Barack Obama visited Silicon Valley for a secret meeting with tech bosses on Sunday

  • Barack Obama visited Silicon Valley for a secret meeting with tech bosses
  • Prior to that, he had a lunch with billionaire business magnate Warren Buffett
  • Obama has faced calls to lead the liberal resistance against President Trump 

 

Barack Obama visited Silicon Valley for a secret meeting with tech bosses after lunching with billionaire business magnate Warren Buffett.

It was the former President’s first visit to the Bay Area since he left office in January.

Sources told NBC Bay Area that Obama had a meeting with tech bosses at the Fairmont hotel in downtown San Jose.

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4308338/Obama-takes-shadow-presidency-Silicon-Valley.html#ixzz4bD43c1GF

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s