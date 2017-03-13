NY Times Goes Back and CHANGES January Headline from “Wiretapped” to “Intercepted” to Bash Trump

Then this week after President Trump accused former President Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower.

The New York Times refuted President Trump’s claims of wiretapping.

Then the New York Times went back and changed their previous headline.

The headline now reads:

“Intercepted Russian Communications Part of Inquiry Into Trump Asso…

NY Times Goes Back and CHANGES January Headline from “Wiretapped” t…

http://12160.info/profiles/blogs/ny-times-goes-back-and-changes-january-headline-from-wiretapped

Advertisements