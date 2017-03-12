Singer Joni Sledge of Sister Sledge group, 60, found dead although she was in good health

Published on Jul 24, 2015

Rob Dew talks with John Potash about the numerous celebrities that the government has assassinated because they were starting to see the truth.

The CIA’s War Against The 60’s Revolution And The Killing Of American & British Rock Stars

The powers that run this country and the world did not like the American and British pop/rock music culture ‘revolution’ that sprung during the 60’s. It wasn’t just a cultural thing, but it was also the opposition to the Vietnam War and the most profitable American institution: The Military Industrial Complex. It was an era when young people used their brains and fought the status quo, the establishment.

Very soon, the machinery to stomp out this revolution was put in place. A special assassination group was formed using ‘the best of the best’ from the CIA, FBI and the military special forces group.

There are certain same ‘doctors’ and ‘psychiatrists’ and ‘specialists’ that come in and out of the picture during the JFK, RFK and Lennon assassinations. These are also players in these deaths, under varous assumed names.

Their techniques did not just incude asassinations by marksmen but also killings by ‘accident’, ‘suicides’, ‘drug overdose’ and lone ‘crazy’ killers.

Within a few years, between 1968 and 1976, many of the most famous names associated with this early movementaginst the establishmen were killed.

Mama Cass Elliott, Jimi Hendrix, Otis Redding, Brian Jones, Janis Joplin were all at the Monterey Pop celebration, summer 1967.

Duane Allman, Berry Oakley, Tim Buckley, Jim Croce, Richard Farina, Donald Rex Jackson (road manager for Grateful Dead) Michael Jeffery (Jimi Hendrix’ personal manager), Brian Epstein (Beatles manager), Al Jackson (drummer for Wilson Pickett, back-up drummer for Otis Redding), Vinnie Taylor (Sha-Na-Na) Paul T. Williams (choreographer for the Temptations, and one of the original Temptations), Clarence White (Byrds), Robbie McIntosh (drummer Average White Band), Jim Morrison (Doors), Pamela Morrison (Jim’s wife), Rod McKernan “Pig Pen” (Grateful Dead), Phil Ochs, Gram Parsons (Byrds, Flying Burritos, International Submarine Band, singing with Emmylou Harris), Sal Mineo, Meredith Hunter (victim of ritual killing at Altamont Festival), Steve Perron (lead singer of Children, wrote hit songs for ZZ TOP), and Jimmy Reed (influenced many groups, combined harmonica with guitar) were more victims of thi assassination squad.

Almost every death was shrouded with unanswered questions and mystery.

Persons around the musicians had strange backgrounds and were often suspect.

Jimi Hendrix, Mama Cass Elliott, Steve Perron choking from their vomit? I doubt it!!

In addition to Dylan, Stevie Wonder, Eric Clapton, and the Dave Mason band, many others suffered near fatal accidents.

The nine years in which the musicians allegedly overdosed, drank themselves to death, drove over cliffs, hung themselves, choked, crashed their motorcycles, went insane, or freaked out without any reasonable explanation, were the same years that the FBI and CIA waged a domestic war against any kind of dissent.

