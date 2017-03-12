DNC’s John Podesta Got $170,000 to end US sanctions on Russian Bank

At 5:00 p.m. on election night, the Democrats were as giddy as children in a toy store. They had been working for the better part of a year for their candidate, Hillary Clinton, and now all the polls and talking heads in the media were predicting an upset victory over her opponent Donald Trump. (RELATED: Just how many things in America are rigged?). Adding to the hype was the fact that Hillary was just hours away from becoming the first female president of the United States, a new milestone for progressives and feminists alike.

Roughly ten hours later, though, all of those hopes disappeared down the drain. Against all odds, and despite all of the polls indicating otherwise, Donald Trump emerged victorious. Naturally, the liberals were devastated and left wondering how something they were so sure of could have possibly been ripped away from them. Almost immediately the media started with the excuses, including one excuse that they are still trying to sell to the American people four months later – that Donald Trump won the election because of assistance from the Russians.

There is still not a shred of concrete evidence that the Russians swayed the election in Trump’s favor, yet the liberals continue spreading the false narrative that they did. It seems as though every time you turn on the television, some liberal pundit is talking about how Donald Trump has deep ties to Russia and the Kremlin.

But there is something extremely ironic about this. Once again, the Democrats are exposing themselves as hypocritical propagandists.

Tony Podesta, the brother of Clinton campaign manager John Podesta, founded a Washington D.C. lobbying firm called The Podesta Group. Their website describes the group as a “top-ranked, bipartisan team of global public affairs specialists” that are “always original, never ordinary” and that knows “how to change outcomes.” Evidently, “changing outcomes” includes lifting sanctions against Russia and profiting off of it.

The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Investigative Group has learned that Tony Podesta was paid $170,000 over a period of six months in 2016 for representing Russia’s largest bank and working to lift the sanctions Barack Obama had put in place. According to Senate lobbying disclosure forms, Tony Podesta is listed as a key lobbyist on behalf of Russia’s Sberbank. The Center of Responsive Politics has determined that The Podesta Group collected over $24 million in fees in 2016 alone, much of it coming from foreign governments.

It sure is peculiar how the same news outlets and left wing publications that are accusing Trump of having ties to Russia are all but ignoring this story. Why would it be significant if Donald Trump were influenced by Russia in the presidential election but not significant if Hillary’s own campaign manager and his brother were?

Of course, this wasn’t the first time the democrats have been caught cozying up to the Russians. Who could forget the scandal that occurred a few years ago when Hillary Clinton effectively sold 20% of America’s uranium production to the Russians? This too was a story that was largely glazed over by the mainstream media because it didn’t fit their “protect-democrats-at-all-costs” agenda. (RELATED: You won’t believe the hypocrisy of the Washington Post after you read about their ties to Russia.)

More recently, we learned that Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, visited the Obama White House a total of 22 times between the years 2009 and 2016. The last visit from Kislyak was listed in the visitor log in September of 2016, when the Russian ambassador had a meeting scheduled with John Holdren in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Why was this story not reported on MSNBC or any of the other liberal news stations? If Donald Trump had met with the Russian ambassador 22 times like Obama did, the left would be having a field day. (Related: Stay up to date with all the news they don’t report in the mainstream at Censored.news.)

Maybe its time republicans call for an investigation into the ties between Russia and the Democrat Party, just like they have done to our side. What do you think?

