THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [MARCH 11, 2017]

Police lay additional sex – abuse charges against former Ottawa priest CBC.ca – 14 hours ago Ottawa police have laid more criminal charges against a former Ottawa priest who was already facing allegations of sexual abuse involving a minor. Police said …

–

At least 25 clergy sex abuse cases consolidated Pacific Daily News – Mar 9, 2017 U.S. District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Joaquin V.E. Manibusan on Friday afternoon approved a joint request by attorneys for the Archdiocese of Agana …

–

Priest took photos of boys’ sexual abuse , 26th Guam clergy lawsuit … USA TODAY – Mar 8, 2017 HAGATNA, Guam — One of two additional clergy sex abuse lawsuits filed Wednesday said a now-deceased priest kept nude photos of “numerous altar boys” …

–

The Courier-Journal

Priest at center of sex – abuse scandal dies in prison Charlotte Observer – Mar 6, 2017 priest who was at the center of a church sex–abuse scandal in Kentucky has died while in custody. WDRB-TV ( A prison official says a formerwho was at the center of a churchscandal in Kentucky has died while in custody. WDRB-TV ( http://bit.ly/2lOZGTz ) …

–

Kerala nuns on the run as arrest looms in priest sex abuse case gulfnews.com – Mar 5, 2017 Thiruvananthapuram: Six nuns and a priest in Kerala who are likely to be arrested in connection with the case pertaining to another priest abusing and …

–

Feds, Altoona-Johnstown diocese reach agreement on sex abuse … Pittsburgh Post-Gazette – Mar 6, 2017 The Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown agreed with federal prosecutors Monday on formal policies designed to detect and prevent sexual abuse by priests.

–

onmanorama

Church will not protect priests guilty of sexual abuse : Cardinal Times of India – Mar 4, 2017 Kochi: In a sign that ecclesiastical authorities are finally ready to admit the magnitude of the problem, Cardinal George Mar Alencherry, head of the Syro Malabar …

–

Catholic priest Gerald Ridsdale likely to plead guilty to child sex … Herald Sun – Mar 9, 2017 The charges follow Ridsdale’s evidence to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse. Ridsdale was one of a number of priests …

–

Eugene priest gets 90-day sentence for paying teen for sex The Register-Guard – Mar 9, 2017 He added that while he believes in the legal system, he also thinks that Christian clergy receive “a bad rap” because of a rash of sexual abuse cases involving …

–

Sex orgies, prostitution, porn: Allegations shake Catholic Church in … USA TODAY – Mar 9, 2017 ROME (RNS) — Lurid accusations of priests involved in sex orgies, porn videos and prostitution have emerged from several parishes in Italy recently, sending …

–

Catholic diocese in India removes vicar accused of rape Crux: Covering all things Catholic – Mar 9, 2017 NEW DELHI – A Roman Catholic diocese in southern India is considering using security cameras and other measures to curb sexual abuse by priests after a …

–

NY Archdiocese Launches Effort to Reach More Sex Abuse Victims Patch.com – Mar 4, 2017 The Archdiocese of New York launched an outreach effort Wednesday in an attempt to locate local victims of priest sex abuse who have yet to come forward with …

–

Former priest told boy he was abusing to ‘Google gay porn’ Irish Times – Mar 9, 2017 A former priest has been convicted of orally raping a child in his parish 10 years ago. … This progressed to several incidents of sexual abuse. At one stage the …

–

Hunter Catholic priest Vince Ryan and former Marist Brother … Newcastle Herald – Mar 7, 2017 CONVICTED Catholic paedophile priest Vince Ryan and convicted Hunter Marist Brother Romuald have been charged with fresh child sex offences over three …

–

Former Wicklow priest convicted of orally raping child in his parish WicklowNews.Net – Mar 10, 2017 A former Wicklow priest has been convicted of orally raping a child in his parish … on six counts of oral rape, defilement and sexual assault in his home between 2005 … when he was in sixth class, he disclosed the abuse to is local GP in 2013.

–

Mondaq News Alerts (registration) – Mar 9, 2017

The trial court tracked the reasoning of the Court of Appeals in a separate coverage dispute concerning claims of sexual abuse by a priest, Roman Catholic …

–

In Newly Resurfaced Video, Milo Calls Pedophilia Victims ‘Whinging … Heat Street – 16 hours ago He also says that the abuse “really is not that big of a deal” and that victims “can’t let … of him defending pederasty, sex between adult men and boys in their early teens. … Towards the end of the newly resurfaced priest abuse video, McInness …

–

Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States

http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html

–

National Survivor Advocates Coalition

https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/

–

