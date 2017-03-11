THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [MARCH 11, 2017]

11

Police lay additional sexabuse charges against former Ottawa priest

CBC.ca14 hours ago
Ottawa police have laid more criminal charges against a former Ottawa priest who was already facing allegations of sexual abuse involving a minor. Police said …

At least 25 clergy sex abuse cases consolidated

Pacific Daily NewsMar 9, 2017
U.S. District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Joaquin V.E. Manibusan on Friday afternoon approved a joint request by attorneys for the Archdiocese of Agana …

Priest took photos of boys’ sexual abuse, 26th Guam clergy lawsuit …

USA TODAYMar 8, 2017
HAGATNA, Guam — One of two additional clergy sex abuse lawsuits filed Wednesday said a now-deceased priest kept nude photos of “numerous altar boys” …

The Courier-Journal

Priest at center of sexabuse scandal dies in prison

Charlotte ObserverMar 6, 2017
A prison official says a former priest who was at the center of a church sexabuse scandal in Kentucky has died while in custody. WDRB-TV (http://bit.ly/2lOZGTz) …

Kerala nuns on the run as arrest looms in priest sex abuse case

gulfnews.comMar 5, 2017
Thiruvananthapuram: Six nuns and a priest in Kerala who are likely to be arrested in connection with the case pertaining to another priest abusing and …

Feds, Altoona-Johnstown diocese reach agreement on sex abuse

Pittsburgh Post-GazetteMar 6, 2017
The Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown agreed with federal prosecutors Monday on formal policies designed to detect and prevent sexual abuse by priests.

Church will not protect priests guilty of sexual abuse: Cardinal

Times of IndiaMar 4, 2017
Kochi: In a sign that ecclesiastical authorities are finally ready to admit the magnitude of the problem, Cardinal George Mar Alencherry, head of the Syro Malabar …

Catholic priest Gerald Ridsdale likely to plead guilty to child sex

Herald SunMar 9, 2017
The charges follow Ridsdale’s evidence to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse. Ridsdale was one of a number of priests …

Eugene priest gets 90-day sentence for paying teen for sex

The Register-GuardMar 9, 2017
He added that while he believes in the legal system, he also thinks that Christian clergy receive “a bad rap” because of a rash of sexual abuse cases involving …

Sex orgies, prostitution, porn: Allegations shake Catholic Church in …

USA TODAYMar 9, 2017
ROME (RNS) — Lurid accusations of priests involved in sex orgies, porn videos and prostitution have emerged from several parishes in Italy recently, sending …

Catholic diocese in India removes vicar accused of rape

Crux: Covering all things CatholicMar 9, 2017
NEW DELHI – A Roman Catholic diocese in southern India is considering using security cameras and other measures to curb sexual abuse by priests after a …

NY Archdiocese Launches Effort to Reach More Sex Abuse Victims

Patch.comMar 4, 2017
The Archdiocese of New York launched an outreach effort Wednesday in an attempt to locate local victims of priest sex abuse who have yet to come forward with …

Former priest told boy he was abusing to ‘Google gay porn’

Irish TimesMar 9, 2017
A former priest has been convicted of orally raping a child in his parish 10 years ago. … This progressed to several incidents of sexual abuse. At one stage the …

Hunter Catholic priest Vince Ryan and former Marist Brother …

Newcastle HeraldMar 7, 2017
CONVICTED Catholic paedophile priest Vince Ryan and convicted Hunter Marist Brother Romuald have been charged with fresh child sex offences over three …

Former Wicklow priest convicted of orally raping child in his parish

WicklowNews.NetMar 10, 2017
A former Wicklow priest has been convicted of orally raping a child in his parish … on six counts of oral rape, defilement and sexual assault in his home between 2005 … when he was in sixth class, he disclosed the abuse to is local GP in 2013.

United States: New York Court Finds Multiple Occurrences in …

Mondaq News Alerts (registration)Mar 9, 2017
The trial court tracked the reasoning of the Court of Appeals in a separate coverage dispute concerning claims of sexual abuse by a priest, Roman Catholic …

In Newly Resurfaced Video, Milo Calls Pedophilia Victims ‘Whinging …

Heat Street16 hours ago
He also says that the abuse “really is not that big of a deal” and that victims “can’t let … of him defending pederasty, sex between adult men and boys in their early teens. … Towards the end of the newly resurfaced priest abuse video, McInness …

