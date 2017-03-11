11

Mar. ’17

Attorney General Sessions demands the resignation of 46 US attorneys hired by President Obama

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked 46 US attorneys to resign their posts

  • It wasn’t immediately clear whether Obama appointee Preet Bharara, who says Trump asked him to stay on in November, was included 
  • The 46 Obama holdovers have been asked to leave ‘in order to ensure a uniform transition,’ the Justice Department said
  • President Obama nominated Bharara in 2009, and he went on to prosecute corruption in both parties
  • Schumer issues statement saying Trump assured him he wanted Bharara ‘to continue’
  • It is customary, though not automatic, for the country’s 93 US attorneys to leave their positions once a new president is in office
  • Many other Obama appointees have already left their posts 
  • The Obama administration let Bush appointees to serve until their replacement had been nominated and confirmed
  • Rod Rosenstein of Maryland was appointed by Bush and remained on the job for the entire Obama administration and is the current nominee for deputy attorney general 

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4302792/Forty-six-US-attorneys-hired-Barack-Obama-asked-resign.html#ixzz4b1wOEXDw

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s