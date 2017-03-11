Attorney General Sessions demands the resignation of 46 US attorneys hired by President Obama

- It wasn’t immediately clear whether Obama appointee Preet Bharara, who says Trump asked him to stay on in November, was included
- The 46 Obama holdovers have been asked to leave ‘in order to ensure a uniform transition,’ the Justice Department said
- President Obama nominated Bharara in 2009, and he went on to prosecute corruption in both parties
- Schumer issues statement saying Trump assured him he wanted Bharara ‘to continue’
- It is customary, though not automatic, for the country’s 93 US attorneys to leave their positions once a new president is in office
- Many other Obama appointees have already left their posts
- The Obama administration let Bush appointees to serve until their replacement had been nominated and confirmed
- Rod Rosenstein of Maryland was appointed by Bush and remained on the job for the entire Obama administration and is the current nominee for deputy attorney general
