‘There are no secrets in this world’ – John McAfee [VIDEO]

Published on Mar 9, 2017

WikiLeaks’ Vault 7 “Year Zero” release exposed the CIA’s extreme vulnerability as well as ordinary Americans’ susceptibility to internal surveillance. Cybersecurity expert John McAfee joins “News with Ed” to share his peerless expertise on the revelations and what they tell us about the Trump administration’s alleged connections with Russia and MSM claims of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

DEBATE: Do Americans have a right to privacy? [VIDEO]

Published on Mar 9, 2017

The politically explosive documents constituting Vault 7 have turned public discussion to questions of intel overreach and “the surveillance state” as never before. Brad Bauman, partner at the Pastorum group, and Ryan Sorba, chairman of the Young Conservatives of America, join “News with Ed” to debate the implications of WikiLeaks’ latest bombshell.

Infamous hacks & computer viruses [VIDEO]

Published on Mar 9, 2017

In light of the Vault 7 revelations concerning numerous techniques in the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence (CCI) arsenal, RT America’s Manila Chan joins “News with Ed” to discuss well-known hacks and other cyber-warfare tools. The CCI has produced over 1,000 types of hacks.

Published on Mar 10, 2017 This week’s WikiLeaks revelations showing the CIA can allegedly hack into smarpthones and televisions have caused international concern. RT’s Caleb Maupin has taken to the streets of New York to ask people there what privacy means to them. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8572

