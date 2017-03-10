10

Mar. ’17

Head of Central Command says US will have to send MORE troops back to Afghanistan to break stalemate between government and the Taliban

  • Army General Joseph Votel told Senate Armed Service Committee that more resources are required
  • He did not give a figure for the number of troops, but new strategy is being developed
  • ISIS has established itself in Afghanistan and claimed responsibility for hospital attack on Wednesday which killed 49
  • President Obama declared combat in Afghanistan was over in December 2014 

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4299358/U-S-strategy-Afghanistan-require-troops-general.html#ixzz4avj2N0OZ

 

 

“We gotta get the flow of opium … I mean oil… going again!” — The Hexagon

 

 

 

In Afghan fields the poppies grow
Between the crosses
Row on row.

 

