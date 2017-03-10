Head of Central Command says US will have to send MORE troops back to Afghanistan to break stalemate between government and the Taliban

- Army General Joseph Votel told Senate Armed Service Committee that more resources are required
- He did not give a figure for the number of troops, but new strategy is being developed
- ISIS has established itself in Afghanistan and claimed responsibility for hospital attack on Wednesday which killed 49
- President Obama declared combat in Afghanistan was over in December 2014
“We gotta get the flow of opium … I mean oil… going again!” — The Hexagon
In Afghan fields the poppies grow
Between the crosses
Row on row.
