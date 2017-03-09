Vault 7 CIA leaks: Frankfurt hacking base, ‘Pocket Putin’, spying TVs and more from WikiLeaks [VIDEO]

Published on Mar 8, 2017

WikiLeaks has published what it claims is the largest ever batch of confidential documents on the CIA, revealing the extent of agency’s hacking capabilities.

