09

Mar. ’17

Trump’s fired national security adviser Michael Flynn admits Turkish-linked firm paid him $530,000 to lobby before the election

FLYNN TURKEY 33333333333

  • The former lieutenant general has revealed that he lobbied on behalf of Turkey
  • On Tuesday, Flynn filed papers with the Justice Dept., stating he was paid $530,000 to act as a foreign agent before Election Day  
  • The amended paperwork was allegedly in response to work Flynn’s consultancy form did for a Dutch company owned by Turkish businessman Ekim Alptekin
  • Alptekin said he doesn’t think the registration was necessary, since he doesn’t work for the Turkish government 
  • However, the businessman is a member of the Turkish economic relations board,  run by an appointee of Turkish President Erdogan
  • Flynn’s firm is also said to have tried to pressure a representative of the House Homeland Security Committee 
  • He wanted an investigation into the American-based cleric accused of organizing a failed coup against Erdogan

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4295136/Former-Trump-aide-Flynn-says-lobbying-helped-Turkey.html#ixzz4aq26LWB6

 

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. 2 Comments

2 responses »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s