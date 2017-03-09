Trump’s fired national security adviser Michael Flynn admits Turkish-linked firm paid him $530,000 to lobby before the election

- The former lieutenant general has revealed that he lobbied on behalf of Turkey
- On Tuesday, Flynn filed papers with the Justice Dept., stating he was paid $530,000 to act as a foreign agent before Election Day
- The amended paperwork was allegedly in response to work Flynn’s consultancy form did for a Dutch company owned by Turkish businessman Ekim Alptekin
- Alptekin said he doesn’t think the registration was necessary, since he doesn’t work for the Turkish government
- However, the businessman is a member of the Turkish economic relations board, run by an appointee of Turkish President Erdogan
- Flynn’s firm is also said to have tried to pressure a representative of the House Homeland Security Committee
- He wanted an investigation into the American-based cleric accused of organizing a failed coup against Erdogan
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4295136/Former-Trump-aide-Flynn-says-lobbying-helped-Turkey.html#ixzz4aq26LWB6
Advertisements
https://glblgeopolitics.wordpress.com/2017/03/08/russian-military-expert-we-are-quietly-seeding-the-u-s-shoreline-with-nuclear-mole-missiles/
Reblogged this on Lolathecur's Blog Below are two very important entries from the "Jewish Encyclopedia". Read them VERY CLOSELY..