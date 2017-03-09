‘They kill us and rape us and nobody does anything!’- Women’s Day protests in Chile March 8, 2017 [VIDEO]

Published on Mar 8, 2017

Thousands took to the streets of central Santiago on Wednesday to celebrate International Women’s Day, calling for equal rights and new laws to prevent femicides and violence against women. Topless protesters could be heard leading the chant “They kill us and rape us and nobody does anything!” whilst another protester could be seen performing chants in sign language. Hundreds of protests took place around the globe on International Women’s Day with hundreds of thousands of demonstrators worldwide calling for equal rights for women. Six women have already fallen victim to femicide in Chile this year alone