300,000 Participate In International Women’s Day in Montevideo Uruguay March 8, 2017 [PHOTOS]

Over 300,000 people participated in a rally for the International Women’s Day in Montevideo, Uruguay March 8, 2017, in a city with a population of 1.3 million.

 

International Women’s Day is celebrated globally on March 8th to promote women’s rights and equality.

ABOVE 5 PHOTOS CREDIT: G. GAUSACHS, MVD, UY

“We have to fight against the attacks on our bodies, our work, our opinions,” said activist Ozlem Gul in Istanbul. “We won’t let up, and we will keep on the fight as Turkish women.”

The United Nations first celebrated March 8 as International Women’s Day in 1975 and countries across the world mark the date by honoring women’s achievements and campaigning for better women’s rights.

A woman takes part in a rally marking International Women's Day in Montevideo, Uruguay,Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

A woman takes part in a rally marking International Women’s Day in Montevideo, Uruguay,Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico) Source: AP

 
Montevideo's Major Daniel Martinez, second from right, pushes his twin children as he participate in a rally marking the International Women's Day in Montevideo, Uruguay,Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

Montevideo’s Major Daniel Martinez, second from right, pushes his twin children as he participate in a rally marking the International Women’s Day in Montevideo, Uruguay,Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)  Source: AP

