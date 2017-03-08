WIKILEAKS: Samsung TV viewers were recorded by MI5 and CIA who could also remotely control and crash your car

Samsung calls ‘urgent’ inquiry into claims spies hack their TVs
Watched by the ‘Weeping Angels’: How Samsung TV viewers were ‘recorded via their sets by British and US spies who hacked into devices with a virus named after eerie Doctor Who villains’
- Site published 8,761 secret US government files detailing hacking techniques
- It was called ‘Weeping Angel’ – after stone statue killer monsters from Dr Who
- WikiLeaks claims documents show CIA can bug your TV and control your car
- Among files was US-UK operation which showed how to turn TV into spy device
- Instructions said TV could be switched off but actually used to monitor targets
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4290926/British-spies-linked-CIA-WikiLeaks-reveals.html
WikiLeaks Vault 7 Dump Blows CIA Wide Opoen [VIDEO]
Wikileaks publishes a trove of CIA documents entitled, “Year Zero,” laying out global covert hacking programs, including abilities to listen to people through Samsung Smart TVs, their ability to hack cars and carry out “undetectable assassinations,” and exploitation of iPhone, Android and Windows devices. Republican insider Roger Stone breaks down how the data dump relates to Trump. Author Michael Snyder and former intelligence operative Steve Pieczenik discuss why it’s hard to keep gov’t spooks out of your electronic devices. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul also discusses the latest on the Obamacare repeal, and investigative journalist Jerome Corsi goes over how the law is intended to destroy middle-class home ownership.