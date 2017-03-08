WIKILEAKS: Samsung TV viewers were recorded by MI5 and CIA who could also remotely control and crash your car

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4290926/British-spies-linked-CIA-WikiLeaks-reveals.html

Published on Mar 7, 2017

Wikileaks publishes a trove of CIA documents entitled, “Year Zero,” laying out global covert hacking programs, including abilities to listen to people through Samsung Smart TVs, their ability to hack cars and carry out “undetectable assassinations,” and exploitation of iPhone, Android and Windows devices. Republican insider Roger Stone breaks down how the data dump relates to Trump. Author Michael Snyder and former intelligence operative Steve Pieczenik discuss why it’s hard to keep gov’t spooks out of your electronic devices. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul also discusses the latest on the Obamacare repeal, and investigative journalist Jerome Corsi goes over how the law is intended to destroy middle-class home ownership.