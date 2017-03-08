08

Mar. ’17

WIKILEAKS: CIA carried out ‘false flag’ attacks fooling targets to believe they were hacked by the Russians

CIA has stolen spying techniques from Russia allowing it to carry out ‘false flag’ attacks which fool targets into thinking they’ve been hacked by the Kremlin, WkiLeaks documents reveal 

  • CIA hackers have learned to leave ‘fingerprints’ which could implicate others, WikiLeaks reports
  • It claims sub-group UMBRAGE has collected data on Russian techniques
  • Russia was accused of interfering in last year’s US presidential election
  • WikiLeaks likened ‘fingerprinting’ to finding similar wounds on multiple murder victims

By Dave

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4293220/CIA-stolen-spying-techniques-Russia.html#ixzz4akB4l4XH

 

UNBELIEVABLE!! OBAMA USED CIA TO HACK THE US AND BLAMED IT ON RUSSIA [VIDEO]

 

 

 

Published on Mar 8, 2017

WikiLeaks uncovered what could send Barack Obama and his CIA agents to jail, it’s possible Russia never even hacked the US, CIA AND OBAMA DID.

 

 

