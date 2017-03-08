08

Mar. ’17

What boycott?! Ivanka Trump sales skyrocket in February – with brand reporting record-breaking number of purchases

Ivanka Trump brand had its best ever sales month in February

  • The London-based e-commercial startup Lyst reports that Ivanka Trump was the eleventh best-selling brand for the month
  • It was ranked 550 in January, and sales increased 346 per cent from the previous month 
  • Ivanka Trump Eau de Parfum has been the top selling fragrance on Amazon for the past two weeks straight
  • New products are also being added to the Macy’s online site and Zappos
  • This comes after Nordstrom and other retailers dropped Ivanka brand products for poor sales amid a boycott of her goods by anti-Trump campaigners

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4293410/Ivanka-Trump-clothing-footwear-numbers-skyrocket.html

