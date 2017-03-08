What boycott?! Ivanka Trump sales skyrocket in February – with brand reporting record-breaking number of purchases

Ivanka Trump brand had its best ever sales month in February
- The London-based e-commercial startup Lyst reports that Ivanka Trump was the eleventh best-selling brand for the month
- It was ranked 550 in January, and sales increased 346 per cent from the previous month
- Ivanka Trump Eau de Parfum has been the top selling fragrance on Amazon for the past two weeks straight
- New products are also being added to the Macy’s online site and Zappos
- This comes after Nordstrom and other retailers dropped Ivanka brand products for poor sales amid a boycott of her goods by anti-Trump campaigners
