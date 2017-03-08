08

MOLE HUNT: FBI hunts for source of CIA documents published by WikiLeaks

Who’s the new mole? FBI prepares hunt for the source of CIA documents published by WikiLeaks after latest catastrophic breach for the US intelligence community

  • Thousands of leaked CIA documents were released by WikiLeaks yesterday
  • They reveal hacking tools used by intelligence services to break into phones, computers and even TVs
  • It follows high-profile leaks by whistleblowers such as Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning
  • Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of leaks within the intelligence services 
  • Hunt for the mole is set to be launched, with source set to face heavy punishment if caught 

Whisteblower Edward Snowden responded to the leak, which he described as 'genuinely a big deal'

