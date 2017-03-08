08

Mar. ’17

Experts reveal how you can stop YOUR TV and car from spying on you after WikiLeaks revelations

how tv hacked

  • Smart TVs, home appliances and even cars can be used to eavesdrop
  • Anything voice-activated and internet-connected is susceptible to attacks
  • Expert warn users to ensure all gadgets have the latest software installed
  • To ensure a connected device can’t spy on you, experts advise owners to  unplug it from the grid and the internet and remove the batteries, if possible

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-4291716/Q-A-How-I-stop-TV-spying-me.html#ixzz4akIJSNEz

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s