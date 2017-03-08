08

Mar. ’17

Ex-CIA chief attempts to justify CIA’s capabilities after Wikileaks revealed they can hack your phone, TV & computer

WIKI CIA

‘There are some bad people who have Samsung TVs’: Ex-CIA chief attempts to justify spy agency’s incredible hacking capabilities after Wikileaks revealed how spooks can infiltrate your phone, television AND computer

 

  • Former CIA chief Gen. Michael Hayden appeared on CBS’ Late Show on Tuesday
  • Hayden says CIA doesn’t eavesdrop on Americans by hacking into TV sets
  • WikiLeaks revealed documents showing CIA capabilities of hacking into devices 

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4292296/Ex-CIA-chief-denies-agency-eavesdrops-Americans-TV.html

