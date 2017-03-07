Free Speech May Now Get You Thrown In Prison In Canada [VIDEO]

Published on Mar 6, 2017

Josh Sigurdson reports with Dan Dicks of Press For Truth from Acapulco, Mexico on the recent trampling of civil liberties and most prevalent, free speech in Canada.

Dan and Josh go into the recent M-103 which restricts criticism of Islam as well as Bill C-16 which restricts “gender assumptions” all under the false guise of “acceptance” and “tolerance” while punishing those who are either confused with the concept or simply disagree. Seems pretty intolerant!

This is all happening as social justice warriors take to the streets, many beating up those who they disagree with while calling THEM the nazis. Isn’t it interesting that groups like Antifa are literally fascist in ideology.

Josh and Dan also go into the importance of independent truth media and how it combats the mainstream narrative and holds people accountable while spreading information you won’t find anywhere else.

Dan and Josh spent the week in Acapulco for Anarchapulco 2017. A large part of the time spent there was spent networking for the sake of bringing this information to more people world wide.

We will be posting much more from Anarchapulco! Stay tuned!

Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

