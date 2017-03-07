Coca-Cola releases groundbreaking gay-friendly advertisement that shows a brother and sister fighting for the attention of a hunky pool boy
- A new Coca-Cola ad shows a brother and sister fighting over the right to offer a handsome pool boy a cold drink
- The two are first shown staring longlingly at him in different parts of their house
- The duo hilarously race to give him a Coke, tripping and pulling on each-other
- When they get there they realize that their mom had already given him one
- The ad is a part of Coca-Cola’s new global ‘taste the feeling’ campaign
