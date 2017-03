Published on Mar 6, 2017

Where’d all your freedom go? Where’d all your money go? Blame George Soros. Blame Joe Biden. Blame Hillary Clinton.

We are all piecing it together in real time and no amount of attacks from David Brock, the former boyfriend of Comet Pizza’s owner, will deter researchers from the truth. “Media Matters” is a pathetic un-American operation and should be shut down. If George Soros has something to say, can’t he say it himself?