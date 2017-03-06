FBI’s Comey asked Justice Department to refute Trump’s claims about Obama bugging Trump Tower before election

Trump does NOT believe FBI boss’s denial that agency wiretapped Trump tower for Obama – and White House spokesman says: ‘The administration WAS wiretapping American citizens’
- Comey has asked the Justice Department to refute Trump’s claims about Obama
- He doesn’t believe allegations of wiretapping are true and should be corrected
- Trump sensationally claims Obama bugged Trump Tower before the election
- Newsmax CEO spoke to Trump at Mar-a-Lago at the weekend and said the president was adamant he would be proven right
- Sean Spicer said Trump has requested an investigation into ‘troubling’ reports
- House and Senate Intelligence Committees will now look into the claims
- Kellyanne Conway called on FBI director James Comey to reveal what he knows
- White House’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders couldn’t say if Trump had talked to Comey himself – but doesn’t believe him or reports on what he allegedly said
- Row is based on media reports claiming an application was made to a FISA court to monitor Trump last June, however, those reports said the request was denied
- Some reports later claimed a follow up request was made and approved in October and an investigation followed – but those reports haven’t been verified
- Neither application was said to come directly from the White House
- Obama’s former intelligence director James Clapper said he had ‘no knowledge’ of a FISA court order allowing the surveillance of Trump Tower
- Obama’s spokesman denied Trump’s claims saying they were ‘simply false’
