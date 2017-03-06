CNN falsely reports that Loretta Lynch recused herself from Hillary Clinton’s email scandal

Satirical news site The Onion won the day on social media with its sad story about Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, whom no one in Washington seems to remember having met with now that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is on the ropes for having done so.

Yes, Thursday’s news was cluttered with stories of memory loss, but CNN on Wednesday night tried to take things in a different direction, reportedly manufacturing some memories of things that never happened. Americans have a pretty good recollection of Bill Clinton wandering up to former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s plane on the Arizona tarmac while his wife was under investigation, where the two had a cozy chat about grandkids and golf.

The Washington Examiner, though, reports that CNN broke an exclusive on that story Wednesday night: Lynch recused herself from Hillary Clinton’s email investigation.

Despite an on-air claim by Don Lemon that Lynch recused herself after meeting with Hillary on her plane, T. Becket Adams writes:

Just so we’re clear here: Loretta Lynch met privately with former President Bill Clinton during the height of the private email server investigation. Lynch had no such one-on-one meeting with Hillary Clinton.

Further, Lynch never formally recused herself from the investigation. She said only that she’d accept whatever the FBI recommended.

