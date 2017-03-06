Bill Gates, The Fabian Society & The Chemical Control Of The World (2012) [VIDEO]

Published on Mar 6, 2017

‘For billionaire globalist Bill Gates, becoming the world’s richest man was never enough. Since he amassed his vast fortune, Gates has funded a number of scientific research programs through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, many of which are dedicated to promoting the development and use of vaccines throughout the world.

His latest project, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), an organization whose stated mission is to “stop future epidemics by developing new vaccines for a safer world,” was unveiled by Gates at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland

CEPI was created and funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, along with support from the World Economic Forum, biomedical research charity Wellcome Trust, and the governments of Norway and India. With $460 million in initial funding and hundreds of millions more promised over the next five years, CEPI hopes to create “an innovative partnership between public, private, philanthropic and civil organizations.”’